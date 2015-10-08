Rossford PD look for two women they say stole ammunition from Ba - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rossford PD look for two women they say stole ammunition from Bass Pro

ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) -

The Rossford Police Department says around 2:30 p.m. Thursday two women stole four boxes of .357 caliber ammunition (bullets) from the firearms area of the Bass Pro Shops in Rossford.

Police say they fled in a black Ford Explorer SUV.

If you know who these two women are, contact the Rossford Police Department at 419-666-5230. You can remain anonymous. 

