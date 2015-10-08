Talmadge Road sewer project wrapping up

Since August 24, those living near the intersection of Talmadge and Laskey say there's been constant traffic congestion on their quiet side streets.

"Too much of course. It's a nice, nice neighborhood. We all like it here. We're not used to that much traffic," says resident Pete Petersen.

Back on August 24 a massive sewer cave caved in on Talmadge Road. And those around the area had to wait for a new pipe to be installed. Since then traffic has been detoured into the neighborhood, distracting residents from their normal routine.

"It's overwhelming. I ride a bike with dogs and I get nervous when I take the dogs with me. I worry about them getting hit," says resident Gary Radecki.

City officials thought replacing the pipe would be a quick job, but preparation work took longer than expected.

Finally, tunneling work for the new pipe began this week.

"It's similar to a surgeon. You go in there and not really sure what you're going to get into until you see what you've got," according to Janet Schroeder of the mayor's office.

The traffic on the side streets has gotten so bad the city has installed speed bumps, with more being moved into place this weekend.

"I think that they're part of the solution to help people remember that they're going through neighborhoods," adds Schroeder.

The turmoil around Talmadge is not expected to last much longer and the roadway should re-open on or about November 9.

