Area pumpkins are a bit smaller this year

Area pumpkin patches are a little smaller this year and experts say June's record rainfall is to blame.

But it doesn’t mean you can’t buy that perfect pumpkin at places like Gust Brothers in Ottawa Lake, Michigan. It just wouldn’t be Halloween without one.

"I think a good pumpkin is where it’s perfect on one side and flat on the other, because you can carve it and have it sit perfectly," says Carol Jones.

You’ll definitely find good quality ones at Gust Brothers, but you may have fewer to choose from.

Folks there say the pumpkin crop is down 20 percent across the area this year compared to last year, drowned out by early flooding and disease.

"Pumpkins are a funny crop. They like it dry early and like rain in August and September when they’re growing. Pumpkins are real susceptible to disease," according to pumpkin farmer Dan Gust.

He says there are many reasons to like pumpkins.

"I’m more interested in the pie personally. I’m a sucker for a great pumpkin pie," says Robert Smith.

But there's a problem there too. Nervous pumpkin pie canneries are reaching out to growers like the Gust Brothers, worried they won’t have enough inventory to fill orders.

"We just don’t have a lot of spares to sell. We’re going to take care of our local customers if we can," adds Dan.

He says he's doing his best by not raising prices because he doesn’t want to loose his regular customers.

But Dan suggests to customers that it’s best to buy your jack o' lantern sooner rather than later.

