Ohio Democrats discuss the impact of charter schools

Local Democrats discussed the impact that charter schools are having in Toledo at a meeting held Thursday at the Lucas County Democratic Party headquarters.

“The worst part about what is happening across this state is that we have families who are doing the best they can to find a good education for their kids and they are unknowingly sending their kids to schools that are complete failures,” said David Pepper, Ohio Democratic Party Chairman.



According to Pepper, charter schools as a whole throughout the state have been failing and he’s calling for an independent investigation by the Ohio Department of Education. He says scores were changed on the department level to keep charter schools, who have failing scores, open.



“The Department of Education is not allowing, right now, an independent investigation of what happened,” said Pepper.



Pepper says for profit, charter schools, who are failing students across the state, have taken more than $1 billion out of the state budget.



“Lets support our public schools first and foremost and then get rid of this for profit model where what we've basic seen is people giving a whole lot of money to politicians and then they get a lot of money to their for-profit charter schools and then they make a whole lot of money,” said Pepper.



Toledo School Board member Polly Taylor-Gerken says there are 30 to 40 charter schools in the Glass City and 35 percent of Toledo kids are at risk for poor outcomes and poor education because of charter schools.



“(What's the solution?) I think accountability is number one and having kids under the same guidelines as public schools,” said Taylor-Gerken.

And WTOL 11 viewers seem to feel the same, with most of you voting “yes” in our online poll when asked whether or not charter schools should be held to the same standards as public schools.

On Wednesday, the Ohio House cleared a bill that would overhaul the oversight of the state's charter schools.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.