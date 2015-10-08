Perrysburg Schools renewal levy to go towards security improvements

Perrysburg Schools are looking at ways to increase security in their district.

In November, a renewal tax will go on the ballot, and if approved, will be used for security improvements at the Junior High and High School.



Many of the schools in the Perrysburg District are older and were designed with the office in the middle of the building, to make it easier for everyone to get to it.



“When I went to elementary school, you could keep your side door open and let a nice cross breeze through on a fall day like today, and we know we don't live in that world anymore,” said Superintendent Tom Hosler.



He say because of that the proposed permanent improvement renewal fund will focus on configuring the schools a little differently by relocating the offices so that the public enters directly into the main office and is then released into the school.

Just Wednesday, Woodland Elementary had a bomb threat scare, and while it was a hoax, Hosler says it puts things into perspective.



“It's very easy for someone to say, ‘hey, I'm here to see so and so, get buzzed in, and all of a sudden, they're in the building and not going through the office,” said Hosler.



The district does have staff at each school that monitor who comes and goes, but Hosler says this would help add an extra layer of security.

The bond that passed last year is going towards security improvements at the four elementary schools in the district.

Again, the tax that's on the November ballot is a renewal of one that already exists.

