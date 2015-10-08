UAW members await details of new tentative agreement reached with FCA

The new tentative agreement reached between the United Auto Workers and Fiat Chrysler was enough to stop a strike from happening at midnight Thursday, but UAW members have yet to be briefed on the details.

The Detroit Free Press has confirmed some details by sources familiar with the tentative deal. In the paper it said entry-level workers could get up to $29 an hour over eight years, which would eliminate the two-tier pay scale that had them compensated at a much lower level than senior colleagues. That's an increase from $19 an hour that is being paid right now.

The Detroit Free Press also reported that all workers would still get a $3,000 signing bonus if they ratify the deal.

On the union’s Facebook page, UAW President Dennis Williams said, “We heard from our members and went back to FCA to strengthen their contract. We’ve reached a proposed tentative agreement that I believe addresses our members’ principal concerns about their jobs and their futures.”

Also according to the UAW's Facebook page, the national bargaining committee focused on pay, healthcare, and job security as they negotiated a tentative agreement, three things workers have said in the past that they had problems with in the first deal.

The UAW's National Chrysler Council will meet in Detroit on Friday morning to discuss the deal and vote on it. If approved, it would go to the workers to look over and ultimately, vote on.

Williams added, “We have made real gains and I look forward to a full discussion of the terms with our membership.”

Chrysler worker Mike Mondragon says he, along with other workers, were calming down Thursday after being on edge all day Wednesday, waiting to hear what would happen. He says he's relieved not to have to go through the strike process, because it's an expensive thing for his family.

"For me personally, I want to make sure that she gets to go to her dance classes, that my other daughter gets to go to her dance classes, her daycare is covered, making sure that all of my other daughter's school supplies are paid for, you know, there's a lot of stuff that we would be really struggling to make sure was done correctly if, you know, we were out on strike and not working," said Mondragon.

Managers at local dealerships are also pleased that a strike was avoided. Denny Amrhein of Grogan’s Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram says a walkout would have hurt business and inventory.

"Well everybody felt a lot better. And we've had a little bit more business today that we've had for the last two to three days, you know, even though it is early yet today. So I see a lot of positive coming out of this negotiation and them not going on strike," said Amrhein.

Amrhein said 70 percent of the business at Grogan's Towne comes from Chrysler employees and many couldn't pull the trigger on buying cars this week while the strike was looming.

Amrhein added, “No matter who, if they go on strike, everybody gets hurt on that. Nobody comes out to a positive. It's all going to be a negative, so I am really glad that that happened and I think our business is going to pick back up and I think people are going to feel more secure about buying our cars right now.”

A date for members to ratify the deal has not yet been set.

If approved, workers will then learn what the new contract has to offer and they will vote.

Last time the deal failed with 65 percent of workers rejecting it.

Read letter sent to UAW members Thursday here.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest as it comes in.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.