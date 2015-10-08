Leaders in Lake Erie tourism lay out negative impact caused by the algal bloom

Ever since the water crisis, WTOL 11 has been keeping a constant eye on the Lake Erie algal bloom.

This year’s Lake Erie algal bloom has begun to wane with the cooler weather. And though the threat of toxic algae seems to be behind us, local leaders and business owners wanted to remind everyone of the ripple effect it has had on the tourism industry of the Lake Erie Shores and Islands.

Sponsored by the Lake Erie Chart Boat Association, leaders in the tourism industry held a press conference to lay out the negative impact the algae has caused.

The Lake Erie Shores and Islands is a $12.9 billion a year industry. Most aspects of tourism were safe this summer, except charter boats, usually contracted out by visiting fishermen. Trips had to be canceled daily this summer, due to Walleye count being severely down. Some charter boat owners lost up to 17 percent of their seasonal revenue.



“So we have to make all of our money in seven months as opposed to a year. And you can't make that up if it goes away,” said David Spangler, Lake Erie Charter Boat Association Vice President.

Another impact was word of mouth from people who visited last year and weren't able to fish or swim. Once back in their respective homes, a survey study found people told friends and relatives about conditions here, which kept some from making the trip.



“The algae blooms themselves had less of an economic impact as did the negative publicity surrounding the bloom,” said Melinda Huntley, Ohio Travel Association Director.

While the tourism industry will press on, leaders are not sure how it will look over the coming years as no end is in site for these annual algae blooms.

Another fact brought up Thursday, despite the rumors on social media, was that the charter boat association says all fish caught in Lake Erie are safe to eat.

