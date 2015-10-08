Only On 11: TPD says online police reporting system is a home run

This summer the Toledo Police Department rolled out a new way for you to file police reports from the comfort of your own home. And so far they tell WTOL 11 the new system has been a home run.

So far 3,700 of you have logged in to check it out. COPRS, which stands for Citizen Online Police Reporting System, is a way to avoid driving downtown, parking, and waiting in line, to file a police report at the Safety Building.



So far 322 reports have been filed through the system. That means shorter lines for citizens who do need to file a police report at headquarters. And police are finding more people are filing police reports for crimes they would not have bothered to file before.

“We’re hoping this encourages people to do more of those reports so it could help develop patterns for us, if we have a string of petty thefts happening in a particular neighborhood," Says Lt. Joe Heffernan.



COPRS can not be used for all crime, but works if you don't need police to respond and for smaller crimes, like trespassing, petty theft and criminal damage.

You can access COPRS on TPD’s homepage here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.