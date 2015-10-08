Teen accused of attacking ex-girlfriend's family pleads not guil - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Teen accused of attacking ex-girlfriend's family pleads not guilty

Devonte Brown, 16, was in the courtroom for the first time Thursday. He is the teen accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend's family back in August, stabbing and killing both Joselyn Jones, 16, and her brother Johnny, 14.  

On Thursday, Brown plead not guilty to all charges against him, including murder. He is currently being held at the juvenile detention center on a $1.5 million cash bond. 

Brown will be back in court next month. 

