Man attacked, prescription pills stolen at Findlay apartment

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A Findlay man is recovering after being attacked and robbed early Thursday morning.

Police were called to an apartment in the 1200 block of Crystal Glen Boulevard around 2:20 a.m.

Kenneth Fitzwater, 47, told first responders that he was attacked by two men. The men then stole his prescription medication. Police say one of the suspects had a knife during the robbery.

Fitzwater was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for his injuries.

Police could not find the suspects and continue to investigate the robbery.

