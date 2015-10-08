Man attacked, prescription pills stolen at Findlay apartment - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man attacked, prescription pills stolen at Findlay apartment

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

A Findlay man is recovering after being attacked and robbed early Thursday morning.

Police were called to an apartment in the 1200 block of Crystal Glen Boulevard around 2:20 a.m.

Kenneth Fitzwater, 47, told first responders that he was attacked by two men. The men then stole his prescription medication. Police say one of the suspects had a knife during the robbery.

Fitzwater was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for his injuries.

Police could not find the suspects and continue to investigate the robbery. 

