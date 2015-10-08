Cash box stolen from Findlay gas station - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cash box stolen from Findlay gas station

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
(Source: RNN file photo)
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Findlay police are investigating a gas station robbery.

Officers were called to the Marathon gas station on Trenton Avenue just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, police say the front door had been shattered with a rock.

A cash box was the only thing reported as stolen.

No information on the person or people responsible was provided to police.

Anyone with information on the theft should contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150 or Hancock County Crime Stoppers at 419-424-8477.

