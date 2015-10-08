Report: About 8K homes in foreclosure auction are occupied

A published report says an estimated 8,000 of the 25,000 homes up for sale this month during Wayne County's tax foreclosure auction are occupied.

The Detroit News reports the online auction of properties that began in September and continues this month has prompted worries about evictions.

David Szymanski, who recently retired as Wayne County's chief deputy treasurer, says fewer than 1,000 homes at this year's auction are occupied by owners; the remainder are renters or squatters.

County treasury officials initially planned to foreclose on 22,000 owner-occupied properties, but worked out payment plans with most. State law requires officials to foreclose for back taxes.

Wayne County has foreclosed on 110,000 properties since 2005 because of taxes. The vast majority of those are believed to be vacant lots and homes.

