Alexis Road reopens after motorcycle crash causes closure

A serious motorcycle crash shut down a busy road late Wednesday night in west Toledo.

The crash happened on Alexis Road near Lewis in front of Target just after 11:30 p.m.

Toledo police tell us a vehicle turned into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The crash caused the closure of Alexis Road for about two hours. It has since reopened.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.