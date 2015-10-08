Sylvania Twp. crash sends two to hospital

An overnight crash in Sylvania Township sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Monroe directly in front of the Sylvania Township Fire station.

We're told the driver of a car went off the road and struck a tree before the vehicle ended up on train tracks.

The driver and passenger both went to the hospital to be examined.

The car has since been towed.

