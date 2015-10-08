Third generation TPD sergeant given badge Wednesday

Seven Toledo officers were promoted to sergeant Wednesday morning, but for one the promotion had a very special meaning.

Scott Williamson is now a third generation Toledo Police sergeant. On Wednesday, his grandfather, a retired TPD Lieutenant, was beaming with pride.

“Immensely, it’s been a while coming, but we are really proud of him,” said retired TPD Lt. Howard Williamson Jr.

It was Scott’s father, Sgt. Bill Williamson, who presented him with his new badge, making him the third Williamson to be promoted to a sergeant with TPD.



“It makes a parents heart warm when they see their child following in their footsteps, not just becoming a police officer but going through the process of becoming a sergeant, it means a lot to all three generations,” said Toledo Police Chief George Kral.



It is a moment the family was not sure they would see since Scott started his career in the U.S. postal service.

“It wasn't a lifelong dream until I got into my 20's. I decided, you know, this might be something I would like to do,” said Sgt. Scott Williamson.

Sgt. Williamson's daughter, Danielle, was eager to see her dad's badge. And it looks like a fourth generation TPD sergeant is not out of the question for this family.

