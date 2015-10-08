Tentative agreement reached between UAW and Fiat Chrysler, strike averted

A tentative agreement was reached between the United Auto Workers union and Fiat Chrysler early Thursday morning.

According the UAW's Facebook page:

After a lengthy bargaining process, your UAW FCA National Bargaining Committee has secured significant gains in a proposed Tentative Agreement with FCA announced today.

The bargaining committee unanimously voted to send the proposed Tentative Agreement to local union leaders who make up the union's UAW National Chrysler Council.

The UAW National Chrysler Council will meet in Detroit at 11 a.m. on Friday to discuss and vote on the agreement.