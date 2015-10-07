Skelton Brothers to be featured on Crime Watch Daily

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The Skelton Brothers of Morenci, Michigan, Alexander, Andrew, and Tanner, have been missing for nearly five years.

Now, their mother is hoping a show called Crime Watch Daily will lead to new tips that could finally close the case.

Crime Watch Daily reached out to boys’ mother Tanya Zuvers earlier this year about the show. They filmed everything in one day and now the episode featuring her three missing sons is set to run this week.

“I said, ‘not a problem.’ I've always been ‘whatever I need to do to keep the boys' story out there,’” said Zuvers.



It was an easy decision for Zuvers to accept an offer to feature her boys’ story on Crime Watch Daily. The show covers everything from unsolved murders to crime mysteries.

She says doing the story is the one thing she can do for her boys at this point in the case, but it was not easy.



“Afterwards, it's very draining because it's, it brings everything up and opens up memories,” she said.

Those memories include the disappearance of her three sons Alexander, Andrew, and Tanner nearly five years ago. They were last seen with their father, John Skelton, who is currently behind bars for unlawful imprisonment.

He told police he gave the boys to an unknown group of people, but they have never been found.

Zuvers says time has helped her cope, but not completely.



“I don't want to say it's easier because it's not. It's not easier. It's not acceptable. It's tolerable,” she said.



Still she hopes, this story will help bring in the tip to find out what happened to her sons. Or maybe that their father John would see the show and share what he knows.



“I doubt it, but it’s worth that hope that he would just be overcome with the need to tell, once and for all, what he's done with my sons,” she said.

The show is set to air Friday on Fox at 2 p.m.

If you have any information on the case you're asked to call Michigan State Police.

