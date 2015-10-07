Call 11 For Action: Family whose home was destroyed by fire is now without water in new place

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

I want to fill out an official complaint

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

A fire destroys a local family's home. Now as they move into a new place they're dealing with a new issue. The house they're renting doesn't have water.

The Kimble family has been through a lot. On September 22 a vacant house next to theirs on Walnut caught fire. The flames quickly spread and destroyed their home as well.

After that the Kimbles thought things would get better when they found a new home on George Street. They signed a lease and moved their four kids in. The only problem is that the house doesn't have water.

Daise Kimble says, "I'm there to take care of my kids and be there for my family, but I can't be there if I don't have water."

The family says the landlord told them it would be turned on when they moved in. They don't understand why more than a week later they're still going without water.

"We are paying for everything. We are paying to have our utilities on, the lights, gas and we still have no water," says Kenneth Kimble.

The landlord says the property had about a $300 dollar balance. He says he paid that, but because he has outstanding balances on other properties, the city won't turn water on for this house until the rest of his properties are paid off.

"I don't feel that we should be responsible or into that because we are new tenants. We just want some water," says Kimble.

The landlord's balance on the remaining properties is about $900. He says he doesn't have the money to pay that.

A city of Toledo spokesperson released a statement saying, "our policy is that the owner must pay the balances of all properties before getting water turned on for a new property."

The landlord says he's looking for resources to be able to do that.

