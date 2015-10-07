Thieves target several Point Place businesses

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Thieves smashed through the glass doors and stole cash from Lighthouse Landing Tuesday night. But they’re not the only ones hit.

The owners say they've talked to five other businesses in the area who had something similar happen to them.

Sun Lounge Tanning is one of them. A sign on their door reads, "Unfortunately we were victims of a break in last night."



“We are all mom and pop shops out here. We don't have a big bank. We are all just going, trying to make ends meet each and every one of us,” said Debbie Speegle, owner of Lighthouse Landing.

Speegle says crimes like this hurt small businesses. But they're confident police will find the people responsible and the Point Place community will pull together to watch out for each other.



“We can't afford to have things happen like this. You're talking major dollars to fix these doors and windows for whatever little money they got. But despite everything that happened there's no place like Point Place,” said Speegle.

Business owners have planned an open meeting with Council Member Lindsay Webb and Toledo Police Chief George Kral to discuss crime in the area. That meeting is scheduled for Thursday, October 15. At 5:30 p.m. business owners will meet, and at 7:00 p.m. the meeting will open to the public. It is being held at Capricorn Banquet Hall (6182 N. Summit St., Toledo, Ohio 43611).

