Toledo defense is one to be feared in the MAC

When UAB eliminated their football program, Rolan Milligan needed a new home. Some experts said Toledo St. John's product Cheatham Norrils may never play football again. Together the two faced adversity head on and they are a big reason why this Toledo Rockets defense is one to be feared in the MAC.

"It was very hard, a lot comes with it. One day we had a team, next day guys are wondering what their futures, what's it going to hold for them," said Milligan.



"I think it shows a lot about our character, mental strength. He came from a program and didn't know exactly what was going to happen and coming right, fitting right in with us, and I feel like it was a great piece that we needed actually," said Norrils.



"Since the day he's been on campus, pound for pound, the strongest kid on our football team," said Toledo Head Coach Matt Campbell.



"He makes other people better not just on defense but offensively comes in practice, probably most consistent player on our team," said Norrils. "He moved from position safety to like nickel player and like he can do that with ease and I think that helped us out a lot,"



"We're really trying to earn that respect and coach he hits that every week, you know defense didn't live here before, but it's going to live here now," said Milligan.



"Cheatham Norrils has always been a great football player but he's been a really good leader, he's really helped the young guys, he's really taken the time out to impact the people around him," said Campbell.



"I'm still emotional throughout the games, just about every game I get emotional, just being out there, being able to come out with my teammates even in practice I feel a certain special feeling, I love the game," said Norrils.



The defense will look to put together another good showing when they face Kent State Saturday, 3 o'clock from inside the Glass Bowl.

