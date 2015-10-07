Breaking and entering case becomes dangerous when chase ends up on roof of old Riverside Hospital

A run-of-the-mill case of breaking and entering at the old Riverside Hospital almost turned deadly when the chase ended up on the roof.



“We got some hits from some alarms that there were people in the building. We responded with mutual aid. We were able to track the suspects, two suspect, up to the roof,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

Wednesday morning, just after midnight, James Baker and Michael Brooks were chased and eventually booked, charged with breaking and entering.

But after that chase Toledo police called the Toledo Fire Department for assistance, concerned the roof might collapse.



“We actually called for a ladder truck to help and get the suspects and officers down due to the deteriorating conditions of the roof,” said Lt. Heffernan.

He says one of the officers was actually taken to the hospital after a nail went through his hand while climbing on the roof.

But this morning’s break-in was not the first police have seen there. In fact, police refer to that very building as a scrapper’s paradise.

From the outside it looks like it would be easy to get inside with all the broken and open windows.

But Lt. Heffernan says it's equipped with a state of the art alarm system.



“While it’s been a target over the years, it’s also an area that if you try to break-in, we’ll probably arrest you,” said Heffernan.



Mercy closed the hospital back in 2002 and TPS now owns it. Across the parking lot from the hospital is the building where TPS's main offices will be. So as for the future of Riverside Hospital, Superintendent Romules Durant is in the process of figuring out its best use.

