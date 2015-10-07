Start Football 6-1

The Start football team is currently 6-1 and it is their attitude and work ethic that have a lot to do with it.



"I feel like we have a better senior class and our seniors stepped it up more than last year and got everyone else to buy in," said Start senior quarterback Brandon Winters.



"I was tired of losing, 5-5 last year and I think a lot of returning starters didn't like that," said Start junior running back Stephen Watson.



"The best thing about this group is they're coach able kids. So it's easy to coach them and they don't argue and tell them once and it is done," said Start Head Football Coach Tyson Harder.



The postseason is based on computer calculations, strength of schedule, and quality wins. And at 5-1, Start could realistically finish the season 9-1 and not make the postseason. They may not earn a lot of points against city league opponents, but they're not worried about that.



"We can't really do anything about that, all we can really do is win a city championship and win week after week," said Winters.



"It's simple, we don't control that, we have no control, all we control is how we play and in this case it's Thursday," said Harder.



"Coming in next week and getting the win, just winning out, we can't worry about all that," said Watson.

Their win over Scott Thursday definitely could go a long way toward a city championship.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.