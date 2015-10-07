UAW workers prepare for strike, automotive expert believes it will happen

A looming strike by UAW members would likely have a trickle-down effect on local communities. At 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the union has promised to terminate the contract with Fiat Chrysler. This as negotiations towards a new contract agreement could continue into the evening hours.

Union leaders are making it clear that their workers need to be ready for a strike, posting on the UAW Facebook page that members should share the image “United We Stand” in solidarity. They are also being told to read information on what will happen in a strike, including strike pay and how union dues could be affected.

If a new deal is not reached, it would be the first UAW strike since 2007, which lasted only six and a half hours. Kristin Dziczek of the Center For Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, predicts a national strike, meaning every plant walks out, in a strike that could last a few days to about two weeks.

She said it wouldn't just affect the workers, but also the plants that supply parts for key vehicles like the Wrangler and Cherokee.

“There is some buffer in the system for some supplies and some are just in time, like seats for example, I would expect seating plants to, if there is a strike, seating plants and other "just in time," very close to the assembly plant, suppliers would go down immediately,” Dziczek said.

Toledo Jeep unit chairman Mark Epley sent a letter to workers saying no agreements have been reached and “if a strike is called we will notify everyone through your executive committee persons. At that time it is imperative that we all remain composed and orderly when we leave the Jeep premises."

If there is a strike, workers who hadn’t already received instructions were told to go to the Local 12 union hall on Ashland Avenue on Thursday to learn their assigned duties for the walkout.

As of 7:30 p.m., the UAW Facebook page told workers they were still in negotiations with Fiat Chrysler and that those talks are being kept close to stop rumors from floating around.

The Detroit Free Press reports a strike could be costly to the union and FCA with an estimated $300 million a day in lost revenue.

An automotive research expert says the most recent inventory numbers on the Wranglers show 42 days, which she says is low. For the consumer, that means there would be Wranglers on the lot, but perhaps not the specific one you want.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest in this developing story.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.