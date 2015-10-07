Fundraiser being held for Tiffin mother battling rare form of cancer

A single mother of three in Tiffin is fighting for her life, battling a rare form of cancer.

Angie Vanderhoff is suffering from an extremely rare form of cervical cancer, but she refuses to give up.

“It is small cell neuroendocrine cervical cancer and it ended up in a place it shouldn't end,” said Angie.

She says when she was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer last December it was in her cervix, but then quickly spread to her lymph nodes and other parts of her body.

“All the remaining lymph nodes going up and down, and especially on my aortic valve, going down to my leg and everything, had already bombed up that bad,” said she said.

Research on this particular disease is limited. But for most patients who face it, the prognosis is not good.

And after multiple surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation, the cancer in Angie’s body still hasn't gone away.



“Because of all the damage it's done to my kidneys, I'm having to fight losing my kidneys. I have to have another surgery to put a port in to have further dialysis,” said Angie.



But while many would of given up, Angie is still willing to try anything and everything.

“I've gotta do what I've gotta do. I have three kids and I fight for them. They're the only reason I'm still fighting this hard, because it hurts so bad, not knowing, having all this pain in your body and going from day to day,” said Angie.



Right now nurses from Tiffin are putting on a fundraiser for Angie and her kids and Angie says she can’t thank them enough.

Her message to everyone is “don't lose hope, make sure you go to the doctor and ask questions.”

She says her goal is to help spread the word about this rare form of cancer, to raise awareness and hopefully research. Even if it only helps one person, the bottom line is that she's not giving up.



“I have went into surgeries that would have scared the life out of me and have been giving doctors high fives and fist bumps, and come on, let's get this party started. I want to live for my kids. I don't want to die from this,” said Angie.

She says doctors have told her she's the only ones in the state to have this form of cervical cancer.

The Halloween Carnival being held for Angie and her family is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Elizabeth Shafer Auditorium at 190 St. Francis Avenue. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

