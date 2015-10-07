Only On 11: Breaking down the I-75 construction cluster

When you watch Regan dance, you'd never know what she's endured in just 12 years of life.

It may be fall, but construction season is still in full swing! While there are plenty of areas with orange barrels making it hard to navigate, one zone in particular is leaving drivers feeling extra cautious.

That zone: The Fremont Pike exit from northbound Interstate 75.

The pattern is known as a weave lane, and an instructor at All Star Driver Education says it’s one of the most difficult expressway interchanges.

“If I knew I had to get off at Fremont Pike, I am then going, ‘OK, I’ve got to get over, I’ve got to get over.’ But then I see the construction trucks, these barricades, I’m going, ‘OK, when?’” driving instructor Amanda Pietraszak said.

Pietraszak says the biggest problem for drivers is the timing.

The current setup only gives drivers eight to ten seconds to get safely from one side of the highway to the other.

When asked how she would feel if it was her first time taking the exit, Pietraszak responded, “Oh, it would probably be scary.”

But, the fast rush for drivers to get to the exit is not raising red flags with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and its plans for the project.

“We’ve planned these work zone very carefully, but sometimes, those plans that you have on paper may not necessarily work in the field,” Theresa Pollick with ODOT said.

Pollick says department officials haven’t noticed any major issues in the area.

“Yes, you have to be attentive; yes, you have to wait for the proper spot to merge. But, everything is done in accordance with our standards,” said Pollick.



So, if drivers don’t feel confident in the work zone, Pollick’s advice is simple: Don’t take the exit.

“Don’t panic yourself, because then you are putting other people in danger,” Pollick said.

ODOT officials say there is no minimum distance in a construction zone from an interchange to an exit ramp. Normally, there’s a quarter mile requirement.

