Lionheart Fitness Program is looking to come to Toledo

There’s a new program expanding nationwide that aims to build self-confidence in preschoolers through sports and it’s looking to open up a branch in Toledo.

The Lionheart Fitness Kids program was founded by John Skoryna eight years ago in L.A. That first class he says he had just seven kids show up. Since then the program has grown to six cities and more than 50,000 kids.

In each session, which ranges from 30 to 45 minutes, Lionheart uses fitness exercises and games to educate kids, ages 2 through 5, on teamwork, nutrition, self-confidence, self-image and positive thinking. And sessions can be held at schools, local gyms, parks and childcare centers.

While the program is growing, Skoryna says they need your help. They’re aiming to get 8,000 new coaches in the next year, 20,000 the following year and have a presence in every state, something he says could change the world.

"My ultimate goal is to have an army of coaches that care about kids and put the well-being of the child first," Skoryna said. "I really believe that a program like Lionheart, it can change the world."

Skoryna says he's seen 2-year-olds coming in shy and hiding behind their parents' legs. But by the end of the first session he says those same kids are running, laughing and having a good time playing with the other kids.

After seeing the change it's made in the six locations so far, Skoryna says he's excited to start rolling out new coaches and new locations across the nation.

So if you’re 21 and over and interested in being a coach, you can sign up at lionheartfitnesskids.com. The certificate training is a quick three-step process and the open online enrollment will be launching November 1.

If you have any questions you can call Lionheart direct at 415-745-3650. Or you can leave an email message on their website, lionheartfitnesskids.com.

And this is just the beginning, Skoryna says Lionheart is also putting together a junior coach program that allows teenagers to train as a preschool coach and get involved with the community, so when they're old enough to become a coach, they will already have the tools.

If you're on the fence about becoming a certified coach, Skoryna says he can relate, but he says it's more rewarding than what you may think.

"If you can connect and engage them at that age, it's the most amazing thing that I've ever done. I can't say enough about it," Skoryna said. "It changes not only the kids' lives, but it changes the coaches lives even more."

