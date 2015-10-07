Toledo Music Week supports local music education

Imagine listening to great live music at a local bar and supporting music education in Toledo at the same time. This week, that dream can become a reality.



Toledo Music Week takes place from October 4 through October 10 at local bars and restaurants in the Toledo-area. Music-lovers can listen to music at participating venues, buy a Labatt Blue, and part of the proceeds will go toward local non-profit music education group BeInstrumental.



The organization is dedicated to promoting kids' access to music education. Any funds donated will go toward in-school and after-school music programs, tuition and scholarships to music lessons and band camps, and providing musical instruments to students who otherwise may not have access to them.



One of the participating bars, Ye Olde Durty Bird in downtown Toledo has always been involved in the local music scene and regularly works with the Toledo School for the Arts.



Owner Julie Ketterman says the staff has a dedication to the music community in Toledo, especially because this cause benefits students.



"It's a good cause, it's a wonderful thing and it creates a positive, supportive (environment) to the students, those that may not have the opportunity," Ketterman said. "It allows them to create funds so that they can pursue those things. And you can't go wrong with music and learning."



Participating venues include:

Augies

Bar 145

Basin St. Grille

The Blarney

The Distillery

Frankies Inner-City

Luckies Barn &Grille

Ye Olde Durty Bird

Table Forty 4

5th Street Pub

Martini &Nuzzi's

For more information on Be Instrumental, click here.

