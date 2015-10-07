Former Put-in-Bay Chief Ric Lampela found not guilty on 2 charges

Former Put-in-Bay Police Chief Ric Lampela has been found not guilty on two charges.

Lampela is accused of blocking a sexual assault investigation involving one of his former officers. He was fired in August, about six months after being charged with dereliction of duty, falsification and other misdemeanors.

State and county investigators have said that Lampela refused to look into sexual assault claims from two employees and hoped to prevent negative publicity for the department.

Two lawsuits were filed in July against Lampela and Ottawa County.

On Wednesday, Judge Hoover found Lampela not guilty on dereliction of duty and falsification.

A third charge of menacing will be decided at a later date.

Court will reconvene Thursday at 2 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.