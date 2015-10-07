City of Toledo updates water dashboard to "clear"

The City of Toledo has updated the water dashboard to "clear."

Wednesday's test results showed 0.2 ppb in the RAW lake water, which is categorized as NON-detect. Microcystin in the city's tap water was also shown as NON-detect.

The city will continue to monitor the water.

WTOL 11 will bring you the latest if any thing changes.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.