City of Toledo updates water dashboard to "clear"

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The City of Toledo has updated the water dashboard to "clear." 

Wednesday's test results showed 0.2 ppb in the RAW lake water, which is categorized as NON-detect. Microcystin in the city's tap water was also shown as NON-detect. 

The city will continue to monitor the water.

WTOL 11 will bring you the latest if any thing changes. 

