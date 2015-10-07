Oregon Police Dept. will soon receive body cameras

The Oregon Police Department is joining departments around the country by equipping their officers with body cameras.

The goal is to get a body camera for every officer in the department, which includes detectives and school resource officers. It will cost the department around $53,000.



"I think its going to be a tremendous evidence-gathering tool. It's also going to provide for a positive image of the department. We have nothing to hide," said Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre.



According to Navarre, more than 100 cops are killed nationwide each year and this advancement in technology will assist in solving those crimes.

"Every year we are able to solve those crimes as a country, as law enforcement, strictly on the basics of video being captured," said Navarre.

The cameras will sync with the departments dash board cams and will turn on when the car lights come on.

The next step is to get the budget approved so the department can get the cameras.

Officers could be equipped with the cameras as soon as January 2016.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.