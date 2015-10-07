UTMC's new Cardio-Oncology Clinic focuses on heart health of cancer survivors

Those who have either been through a cancer diagnosis or experienced it with a loved one may be familiar with the side effects that come along with chemotherapy. But what many may not realize is that some forms of chemo can affect your heart.

Cancer survivor Michelle Giovanoli says the University of Toledo Medical Center's newly-opened Cardio-Oncology Clinic has been extremely helpful.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer in January," she said. "I've had six cycles of chemotherapy and one of the drugs I was getting could cause problems with (my heart). So as a preventative measure, I get checked every three months."

One of Giovanoli's past echo-cardiograms showed what appeared to be an abnormality and that's when she met with cardiologist Dr. Jodi Tinkel, who recently started the UTMC Cardio-Oncology Clinic, focusing on the heart health of cancer survivors.

"We've started to identify a need in the area for patients who are receiving chemo therapies and who are at risk for heart toxicities related to it," said Dr. Tinkel, who's also an Associate Professor at the University of Toledo.

Dr. Tinkel says she collaborates with oncology physicians to provide supplemental care for cancer patients.

"We're starting to recognize some of the side effects of the new therapies, but also understanding a little better the toxicities of the old therapy," she said.

Cardio-toxicity can cause the heart to weaken, which can be a concern for patients being treated for breast cancer. But not all chemotherapies are toxic.

"One of the fears that the oncologists have is that the patients will be afraid to undergo chemo and really our goal is to allow them to receive the therapy that they need in the safest manner," said Dr. Tinkel. "I'm not here to direct their therapy, I'm just another resource in the care of patients with cancer to make sure they can obtain a cure in the safest way. And also to give them some tools and resources to identify if there are some problems. Fortunately, that's the minority of patients in oncology who will detect cardiac toxicities. If they do, then we're here to help and can hopefully make sure in the long run they're safe."

Dr. Tinkel says candidates for receiving services at the clinic include those currently receiving cancer care that has a potential to be heart toxic, those who already have heart issues, and patients who develop heart-related symptoms during a therapy like chemo or radiation.

Giovanoli says thankfully, a second ultrasound done by Dr. Tinkel showed her heart test results to be normal.

"As far as having Dr Tinkel here and meeting her, knowing that I have to get my heart checked every three months, it just basically puts me at ease knowing that she's here and she's a go to person for me," she said.

Which, for a breast cancer survivor, can mean a world of difference.

If you or someone you know is interested in finding out more information about the Cardio-Oncology Clinic, it's open on Wednesdays at the Dana Cancer Center on the UTMC campus.

Patients interested in making an appointment can call 419- 383-6644 or click here.

