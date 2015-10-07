Toledo needs more money to keep drinking water safe

City leaders in Toledo say it's costing more to keep drinking water free from toxins in Lake Erie and other contaminants in the water.

And they're warning that could force a water rate increase.

According to the city council's agenda for its Tuesday meeting, another $3 million is needed on top of the $6 million already spent on chemicals to treat the water.

The agenda says that the additional money is necessary "to provide economic and uninterrupted water service to the public."

Officials say the current chemical budget is low "due to environmental factors including heavy spring thaw, historic rainfall in June and algal bloom protocols."