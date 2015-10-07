Classes at Woodland Elementary to resume to normal Thursday following bomb threat

Parents in Perrysburg received a letter from the district’s superintendent Wednesday morning about a bomb threat at Woodland Elementary School.

The threat was called in just before 10:30 a.m., and the school was immediately put on lockdown and police were called. After doing a thorough sweep of the building, nothing was found.

School officials say the threat was likely part of a series of phony threats, but as a precaution all Perrysburg schools were placed on a modified lockdown for the remainder of the day.

The investigation showed that the automated type threat did in fact seem to be similar to false calls received by other schools in the state recently.

Superintendent Tom Hosler wants parents to be assured that the students are safe. He says they take these situations very seriously.

"Certainly, there is a heightened sense of alert when that happens, and you know, we'll go through the day with that to make everybody feels better, But certainly, with the reports coming from across the state, we know that this is something that we're not alone in experiencing," said Hosler.

Classes will continue as normal Thursday.

The Perrysburg Police Department continues to investigate the threat.

Full letter to parents:

Dear Parents,

This letter is to inform you about a bomb threat that we received this morning at Woodland Elementary School. The building and area were thoroughly searched by local law enforcement and nothing was found. Our school is committed to the safety and wellbeing of all our students. We strive to clearly communicate with parents about safety issues whenever they arise.

The bomb threat was received via phone by one of our staff members just before 10:30 this morning. Based on the information received in the threat, the building was immediately put in lockdown and Perrysburg Police were called. It is likely that this is part of a rash of phony threats that have recently been sweeping across our state. The Perrysburg Police department is investigating the threat. All of our schools are now in a modified lockdown, where students may still move from class-to-class but there is no outside recess and additional staff members have been assigned to cover entrances and exits to ensure we are aware of anyone attempting to enter or approach our school buildings.

Classes will continue as usual for the rest of the day. The increased police presence experienced today will continue tomorrow in and around our schools. Counselors will be available if any students would like to talk to someone about this event.

All threats to our school or students are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. We want all parents and guardians to have this information so you can discuss it with your child and emphasize the seriousness of this issue. If you discover anything that can assist in the investigation, please contact us immediately.

Please feel free to call me at 419-874-9131 or email me at thosler@perrysburgschools.net if you have any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Thomas L. Hosler

Superintendent

Perrysburg Schools

