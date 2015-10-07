Semi rollover slows morning commute on I-75 in Wood Co - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Semi rollover slows morning commute on I-75 in Wood Co

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A semi truck rollover caused serious backups in Wood County Wednesday morning.

It happened in the northbound lanes of I-75, near SR-582.

According to highway patrol, a truck driver lost control of his semi, rolled and landed the semi on its side near the guard rail.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

I-75 northbound was down to one lane for several hours during the morning commute. The right lane closed as crews worked to remove the truck. All lanes were back open by 2 p.m.

