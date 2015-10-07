Overnight fire destroys vacant north Toledo house

Toledo Fire Department crews were called to an overnight fire in north Toledo.

The fire broke out at a vacant house in the 3000 block of Chase near New York Street around 1 a.m.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. The fire was put out before it could spread to neighboring homes.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The house is expected to be torn down.

