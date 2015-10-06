Future of Perrysburg Boat Club still unknown

The Perrysburg Boat Club has been a hot button issue in the city lately. Tuesday city council held a meeting to see where the issue stands.

Currently here are mixed emotions among the city and residents about what the outcome of this situation should be, but the city has not really made any concrete statements about what may be to come.

During Tuesday's meeting little was discussed about the building, which has been deemed structurally unsound by several reports and inspections.

Still, residents have voiced their opinions about not wanting to see the building, which is considered a staple in the city, removed.

The City of Perrysburg currently owns the building and land and leases it to the boat club.

“The city is looking at all options right now regarding the existing lease with the boat club, but at the end of the day, safety is our number one issue and we want to assure the city owned building that the boat club is currently in is safe. And then we have to weigh the pros and cons regarding either fixing that building or looking at other options,” said Perrysburg Mayor Mike Olmstead.

It's still not clear how the city will proceed on this issue, but before any demolition could take place the city would need approval from the county.

