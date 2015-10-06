South Carolina in a state of emergency following storms

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is urging her residents to remain cautious and vigilant over the next 36 to 48 hours, following the massive flooding in the state, which continues to cause major problems.

Some of those problems include a number of dams breached and there's concern now that is that this could lead to a new round of flooding in other parts of the state.

Right now the skies have cleared, but the dangers from rising waters remain very real in South Carolina.

“Just because there is no rain, and just because the sun is out, we are now looking at down streams, waters, and other areas that are going to be effected,” said Governor Haley.

At least nine dams have breached or failed since the record-rainfall began over the weekend. Mandatory evacuations are in effect for some of the hardest-hit areas. And it could get worse.

“We're starting to see that the midlands, now all that water is going to start moving to the low country, and so we are going to be extremely careful,” said Gov. Haley.

At least 14 people have died in drownings and traffic accident due to the storm system. More evacuations are likely as flood waters rise in certain areas. And the Mayor of Columbia Stephen Benjamin says keeping people safe is the primary focus.

“We've made the priority of saving lives our number one priority. And then making sure people have some kind of quality of life, have shelter, food, clean water to drink,” said Mayor Benjamin.

But moving forward, a quality of life will be a challenge for many residents, some who will have to rebuild everything they’ve lost.

“It's sad because people lost their businesses, they've lost homes, and it affected everybody across the board. It did not discriminate,” said one man.

Meteorologists say some rivers might not crest for another two weeks. Early estimates put the damage from the storms in the billions of dollars.

