Mammoth hybrid bones discovered in Chelsea, Michigan

People from all over have made their way to a rural Michigan farm to check out the mammoth hybrid bones discovered on the property.

The majestic piece of history was found about 15 feet below the ground.

"You know we kind of thought 'oh yeah this is dinosaur,' but that just seemed like that wasn't even possible," says Jim Bristle, the owner of the farm.

It turns out he wasn't too far off. In fact, what Jim Bristle and his crew found was the remnants of a mammoth hybrid, a mix between a woolly mammoth and Colombian mammoth.

The bones were discovered while digging a drainage pipe line in a farm field. And this extraordinary find led them to contact the University of Michigan, where they reached Daniel Fisher.

"Wednesday afternoon I was here discussing what they had and telling them more about what they had. And that evening Jim Bristle said 'well I think I'd like to see if there's more there,'" says Fisher, Director of the Museum of Paleontology at the University of Michigan.

The next day they found quite a set of bones, dating back 12,000 to 15,000 years.

"Eventually we saw the base of tusks and followed those outward. So in the course of a few hours we had a head, both tusks heading outwards," says Fisher.

Between 60 and 75 bones were found. And what is about a quarter of the large animal were then cleaned and cataloged.

"I think I'm still a little bit overwhelmed that there could be something old that we found right across the road," says Bristle.

Bristle says the bones drew hundreds of people from all over just for a look.

"To see the kids and my grandson was here. He's five years old and he was very excited about it. So it's just, didn't know what we had, didn't know all this would take place, if Chelsea wasn't on the map, it certainly is now," says Bristle.

And now this mammoth hybrid skull, which comes in anywhere between 200 and 300 pounds is headed to the University of Michigan for further analysis.

Bristle donated the bones to the university and hopes they wind up somewhere people can enjoy them.

Fisher says he would like the bones to wind up at the University of Michigan museum of natural history.

