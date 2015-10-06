Five from Allen's American Martial Arts to represent Team USA in Orlando

In November five Toledo martial artists are headed to Orlando to represent Team USA. They'll look to bring home gold, their ages ranging from 11 to 28, their disciplines from open floor, similar to gymnastics to weaponry to sparring.

"I know the things I need to work on and I only have a short amount of time to prove myself so I get in the ring, do my best, I don't worry about the clock, I just push, push, push until it's over," said Toledo's Kevin Jewell.

"And I put all that I have in, it's what I think is the best for me. The judges may not think so, but at least I do," said Maumee's Natalie Hill.

"I mostly did this just for the experience and it just became a part of my life," added Toledo's Ashley Sepulvea.



Brandon Allen is also one of the competitors, but for him it's just as much fun being their coach at Allen's American Martial Arts.



"A couple of years ago when I got one of my master’s degrees in martial arts, I wrote an essay that I wanted to do more with martial arts and it wasn't winning another title, it was helping other people do it because how much it affects their life," Allen said.

The five won together in the Toledo regionals, then nationals in Detroit. Their skill is impressive to watch.

"I want to recreate something that can really happen, so I'm not going to just spin around and just willy-nilly throw my bar around," said Toledo's Nick Wolke.

These athletes will look to bring home the gold.

