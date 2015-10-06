The City of Toledo asks for help to plow streets in winter

We may not be ready, but the City of Toledo is ready for the first snowflake.

Crews have been working on the plows all summer so that they are ready for the winter months, but the city’s fleet cannot handle all the work.

For this reason, the city has taken to their website to get the word out that they need help. An ad requesting help was also posted on the City of Toledo's homepage. It asks for private owners and operators of snow plow vehicles to plow residential streets during heavy snow conditions.

“When we get over 4 inches of snow on the ground at one time we have to plow the residential streets as well. The city is divided up in 131 residential routes which we have to fill with 131 plows,” said Kris Cousino with the City of Toledo.

If you are interested in earning a little extra cash this winter, you can place a bid. The deadline is Oct. 27.

