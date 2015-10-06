Same-sex couple shocked when grievance on Judge who refused to marry them is denied

Carolyn Wilson and her partner were refused a marriage ceremony by Judge McConnell over the summer after the U.S. Supreme Court marriage equality ruling. When Wilson filed a grievance against Toledo Municipal Court judge, she was shocked and dismayed at the result.

“Basically, they’ve denied the grievances,” she said. “I’m really disappointed in the decision. I feel like there’s no resolution, there’s no chance for growth.”

The Ohio Supreme Court Disciplinary Counsel closed the case and stated:

We believe Judge McConnell acted appropriately in seeking guidance from the Board and it was not improper for him to wait for the issuance of the Board's opinion before performing same sex marriage ceremonies when there was another judge avail to perform those ceremonies.

Equality Toledo Director Nick Komives says he's not surprised by the response, but fully understands Wilson's concern.

"We certainly got the reaction that we were hoping for, and we’re happy that the Ohio Supreme Court said that judges have to follow the law,” he said.

However, Judge McConnell is not alone. Municipal Court Judge Kuhlman also made a comment to local media about adhering to performing same-sex marriages and said he would wait for an advisory opinion.

"I love the fact that he's not going to be able to do this to other people, but I in no way feel like there was any understanding or growth about the issue or us as people. I don't feel like Judge McConnell understood the hurt. He's never expressed regret for that,” said Wilson.



Equality Toledo had since filed a grievance against Kuhlman, which has come back with the same opinion.



“He said he would follow the law that the advisory opinion suggested. They came back and said that it is the judge’s duty to do that and so far he has not turned any couples away as a result,” said Komives.



Wilson says while she's disappointed in what the Ohio Supreme Court has advised regarding the grievance, she's most upset with Ohio not living up to a progressive stance.



“I believe he whole-heartedly knew it was his job to enforce the law and to do his duty to marry us and he refused,” she said.



While Wilson looks at her next options, Equality Toledo will also take the steps necessary to ensure the law will be followed in the future.



Komives said, “We will be keeping a very close eye on the court to make sure that any couple that goes to be married has that opportunity.”

