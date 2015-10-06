Mayoral candidate Mike Ferner promotes his 'Smart on Crime' program

Mike Ferner continues his mayoral campaign efforts by addressing issues with the justice system and the costly effects it has on Toledo residents. The former city councilman is talking about re-entry programs, something he says is a part of his "Smart on Crime" proposals for making changes to Toledo's costly jail system.



During his news conference at the St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Ferner says re-entry programs are an excellent way to support and provide services to people after they've done their jail time and are getting ready to rejoin society.



He says there are challenges people with felonies face after prison, like trouble with public housing and job applications, something that could put them back in a place to commit another crime. But by working with the re-entry coalition, Ferner says the odds of people returning to jail will be reduced, which will result in a decrease of the city's jail costs.



"These are some of the things that we can do to reduce people going into jail, which is a good thing," Ferner said. "And it's a smart thing as far as the city budget goes because what we're doing now is breaking the bank."



While Ferner agrees with others on the need for a new jail, he says there's a bigger picture to address first.



"We have to be willing to change our thinking and enact some of these kinds of programs that are going to treat people like human beings and not try to solve our problems by locking them up all the time," he said.

Joining Ferner in the news conference were two people that know first-hand the impact re-entry programs can make. Joe Moran, a retired probation officer and member of the Toledoans for Prison Awareness, spoke about the barriers people face after jail and how these programs and services can really make a difference.



The other speaker was Jacob Spellis, member of the Lucas County Re-entry Coalition. He talked about what helped him turn his life around after he was convicted of drug trafficking in 2010. Spellis credits the support of re-entry programs with helping him get his GED, become the first male in his family to attend the University of Toledo and graduate with honors in social work. Spellis is now a student at the University of Michigan.



While Moran and Spellis gave examples of why jail isn't the answer, Ferner added some more items to the list of solutions. He says there needs to be a drug court and programs to deal with mental health and substance abuse problems because jail, he believes, is not the answer for these issues.



Ferner says he will continue to address these topics and others in his "Smart on Crime" proposals throughout his campaign for mayor.

For more information on the Toledoans for Prison Awareness, click here.

For more information on the Ohio Ex-offender Re-entry Coalition, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.