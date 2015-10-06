New tour of Toledo focuses on grave sites and crime scenes

A new group is offering tours to some of Toledo's most famous crime scenes and grave sites. But these are not ghost tours.

It is a tour that will take you to parts of Toledo where gruesome crimes were committed, all while tour guides give you graphic details about these crimes you haven't heard before.

Dan Clay, the man behind this hobby turned small business, has labeled the experience Grave Fixation.

"I’ve been doing the research as a fascination and as a hobby for probably 12 years,” he said.

Clay's tours will take you to 22 spots around Toledo including grave sights and crime scenes from cases you remember - like Baby Elaina, Cindy Sumner, and more.

Clay relies on inside sources and family members of the victims for an insider's scoop on the gruesome crimes. Passengers watch videos of news coverage and interviews with families in between stops to get a background on the crime scene they are approaching.

"I don’t want to glamorize it. The sole purpose of the tours is to educate, to show people the evil man is capable of. It’s in no way to glorify the crime or the criminal. It’s to remember the victim," said Clay. "There is crime everywhere, small town or big city, unfortunately, that’s a way of life."

