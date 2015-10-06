Ohio Attorney General and Toledo law enforcement file lawsuit against Issue 1 ordinance

Last month, voters in Toledo approved an ordinance that would decriminalize marijuana in the city. Now the Ohio Attorney General and Lucas County leaders have filed a lawsuit against the city over some of the provisions in that marijuana ordinance.

Tuesday, Attorney General Mike DeWine, as well as Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates and Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp, filed the lawsuit. They allege that reducing minor drug charges to the state minimum could encourage drug cartels to set up marijuana distribution operations in Toledo, with less fear of prison, penalties or legal action.

The lawsuit challenges provisions of the ordinance as being unconstitutional with regards to Ohio laws, specifically a gag rule prohibiting Toledo police from reporting a marijuana crime to any authority other than the city law director, provisions reducing felony marijuana trafficking to zero prison time and zero fines, and provisions decriminalizing illegal possession of schedule three, four, and five drugs like opiates and antidepressants like Xanax and Valium.

The group behind the ordinance says the City of Toledo voted for this issue to go into effect, but the assistant prosecutor says the city doesn't have the power to rewrite felony Ohio drug laws.

“This is not a question of whether anybody likes it, or the sheriff likes it, or the prosecutor likes it, or whether the attorney general likes the law, that's not the issue. The issue is we believe this is illegal. We believe it’s unconstitutional. It flies in the face of court decisions, it flies in the face of what is provided in Ohio law,” said DeWine.

“If Attorney General Mike DeWine feels that this law is unenforceable, that's his problem because the people have spoken. This initiative passed overwhelmingly, with 70 percent of the vote. I think it's clear that the people of Toledo want to stop wasting so many resources on this and if the attorney general has a problem with that, he needs to look at it from the perspective of what the people want, not trying to enforce a lot of outdated laws that people are continually pushing back against on the state and local levels all over this country,” said Sean Nestor, Sensible Toledo campaign manager.

The lawsuit is looking to have some of those provisions invalidated and is seeking a preliminary injunction.

The case will go through Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Dean Mandros and in the future could have to go through a higher court.

