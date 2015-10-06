Restaurant Ratings: Popular sports bar tops list of most violations

Last week we highlighted some of the restaurants in our area that have repeatedly had perfect inspections. Unfortunately, this week it's back to bugs in the kitchen, employees not wearing gloves, and dirty equipment.

Buffalo Wild Wings on Dixie Highway in Perrysburg had 14 violations during a recent inspection. Fortunately, on a return visit the restaurant fixed half of the problems, bringing the total to seven. However, a batch of artichoke dip was still not at a safe temperature to eat. Plus, an inspector spotted a number of dirty surfaces that food comes in contact with and some dirty utensils. An inspector also said there is buildup of dirt and debris throughout the facility.

Happy Rose Buffet on Airport Highway in Toledo had 13 violations. One was fixed during the inspection. Raw eggs were stored above ready to eat food, which could contaminate it. An employee touched cooked noodles with his or her bare hands. Plus, there was heavy grease buildup on the hoods and sides of the wok line.

The 7-Eleven on West Bancroft had eight violations. Food wasn't date-marked. There was sticker residue on food containers and there were clean dishes stored on a dirty drain board.

Golden Phoenix on Monroe had six violations, only one was considered a "critical" problem by the inspector. Eggs, chicken and wontons were not held at a temperature safe to eat. There were broken floor tiles, making the floor difficult to keep clean. Plus. there was dirt and debris spotted throughout the facility.

This fast food restaurant may have "the meats" and also, a perfect inspection. Arby's on Navarre in Oregon had no violations.

Max and Erma's in Levis Commons in Perrysburg also had no violations, so go ahead and opt for that fresh baked cookie.

