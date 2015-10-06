Mayoral candidate casts ballot at early voting in Toledo on Tuesday

Sandy Drabik-Collins was among the few who opted to vote early on Tuesday

The polls officially opened in Toledo Tuesday morning. While election day isn't until Nov. 3, you can cast your ballot now for mayoral candidate as well as a few issues. However, few people chose this option when the early voting center opened at 8 a.m.

Toledo voters have their choice between seven people, vying to be the city's mayor. There are also three statewide issues on the ballot, including one that aims to legalize marijuana. Another issue would create a bipartisan commission to draw legislative districts.

Among those that did show on Tuesday was mayoral candidate, Sandy Drabik-Collins who says she wants to be the one to finish her late husband, Mike Collins', term.

"This is my first time ever early voting," said Drabik-Collins. "The reason I did this is because I want to bring awareness to voting. I want to encourage people to come out. It's a busy time of year and I'm thinking, 'if we can bring attention to it today, that more people will vote.' I just want to see more people at the polls every time."

The early voting center is at 1946 North 13th Street, 1st Floor, Suite 122 between North 12th and North 14th Streets and near East Woodruff Ave.

