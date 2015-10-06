Picture of deputy comforting baby at scene of accident goes vira - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Picture of deputy comforting baby at scene of accident goes viral

JEFFERSON CTY, AL (WTOL) -

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of one of their deputies holding a baby at the scene of an accident.

Deputy Ric Lindley comforted a young child at the accident on I-20 near Leeds Tuesday morning in Jefferson County, Alabama.

In a short amount of time, the picture went viral.

