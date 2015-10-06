Mercy Health breaks ground on new Perrysburg Cancer Center

The Cancer Center will be adjacent to the Mercy Medical Center in Perrysburg.

Mercy Health broke ground on their newest cancer center Tuesday.

The Mercy Health Perrysburg Cancer Center will be built at 12621 Eckel Junction Road in Perrysburg. The project will cost more than $14.5 million.

The 62,000 square foot facility is a partnership between Mercy Health and The Toledo Clinic, a group of independent physicians.

Officials from both groups joined other community leaders in a 10 a.m. groundbreaking ceremony at the site Tuesday.

Once built, the facility will employ medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, surgeons and surgical oncologists to “enhance care and develop areas of specialization in cancer care.”

This center will be the first of its kind in the area and hospital officials say it's much needed.

"There are many times, having been a physician in practice in this community, when you give the diagnosis, people don't even register what just happened to them, because it's not only something that impacts the person who gets the diagnosis, but the entire family and sometimes generations get impacted by that," said Dr. Imran Andrabi.

The facility will be adjacent to the Mercy Medical Center in Perrysburg. It’s scheduled to open in fall 2016.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.