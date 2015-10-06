Local UAW workers receive potential strike plan Wednesday

Sales may be doing well for Fiat Chrysler, but labor relations between the company and the United Auto Workers are not.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting the UAW has already made strike preparations at most of its local units. That includes selecting strike captains and assigning workers to picket line shifts.

In a letter sent out Monday to all UAW members, President Dennis Williams stated they will go back to the bargaining table with Fiat Chrysler.

Employees at the Toledo Assembly Complex say they are prepared to strike if agreements are not reached between the United Auto Workers and Fiat Chrysler.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles confirmed Tuesday that they had received a strike notification from the United Auto Workers Union.

In a statement FCA officials said, "The company will continue to work with the UAW in a constructive manner to reach a new agreement."

Even though a tentative agreement had been reached with the company, 65 percent of UAW members rejected the contract agreement in a vote last week.

A notice letter terminating the national and local agreements was posted on the UAW Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

The termination will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, and a strike at plants around the country, including Toledo, will begin if another agreement is not meant.

Automotive News reports that “while a strike could potentially shut down all 40,000 hourly workers at FCA, a strategic action could save UAW expenses from its strike fund.”

Still the Toledo North Assembly Plant was "alive" with talk about the possible strike Tuesday.

Workers say if Fiat Chrysler doesn't "come to the table, we're walking."

On Wednesday, the Executive UAW Committee sent a letter to UAW local 12 detailing the potential strike plan. The letter included a schedule for all shifts and departments for Thursday, Oct. 8.

According to the UAW International Facebook page, negotiations with FCA are continuing. They say, "Your bargaining team is hard at work and we will continue to post updates when there is more to report. Thanks for your patience and support."

Toledo Jeep worker Mike Mondragon says he did not vote for the national Fiat Chrysler contract and he's not surprised it didn't pass.

"I figured it was going to be at least 60 percent. Now the 65 was definitely more than I expected, but it was cool to see that," he said.

Mondragon says he's not sure they'll be an agreement made before the deadline Wednesday.

"I don't know if they're going to be able to come up with something between now and then, but you know, I didn't think that they were going to come up with something as fast as they did before either, so anything is possible," he said.

For Mondragon, a possible strike could mean all or nothing.

"If we don't have anything in place by then I do expect the line to shut down at midnight and everybody walk off," he said.

He says there's always some worry about striking, but it will send a message.

"When you're not working you don't know when you're going to be going back in, you don't know how long it's going to take for you to be doing what you normally do. It breaks up the routine you're used to and it creates a lot of uncertainty for all of us, just because we're losing a lot of money by going onto the strike. But we all know doing this is something that's going to help us move forward with the company," he said.

The last time Chrysler workers went on strike was in 2007. It lasted for less than seven hours, as UAW and FCA were able to reach an agreement. But Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says she hopes there's a resolution before the deadline Wednesday.

"The workforce here in the city of Toledo is a strong workforce and they are such an integral part of the Fiat Chrysler family, so I'm hoping that they will be able to resolve the differences," said Mayor Hicks-Hudson.

Management at Grogan's Towne Chrysler Dodge jeep Ram says a strike by Fiat Chrysler Automotive employees could also have a big impact on dealerships in the area.

They say 80 percent of the business they do is with Chrysler employees and their friends and families. The manager says if workers at the plant strike, those customers won't be buying cars. It's something dealership manager Denny Amrhein hopes doesn't happen.

"If (a strike) goes into a week or two, I think it would have a big effect on the employees because they're not going to be getting a paycheck and I think everyone today in this market needs a paycheck," said Amrhein.

Without a paycheck it will be tough for those employees to spend money in the Toledo area or on a new car.

But workers at the dealership are staying optimistic. They say they're hoping an agreement will be reached soon.

Read the full letter to Local 12 from the Executive UAW Committee here.

