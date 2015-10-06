ODOT delays Wood Co. bridge slide construction project

The Ohio Department of Transportation is pushing back a historic construction move. Crews will demolish the I-75 bridge above US-6 in Wood County and then physically slide a new bridge into place.



This is the first time a bridge slide has ever been done in Ohio. It's said to be a more efficient process, because it will minimize the traffic impact, something that is a big positive in the midst of the I-75 widening project. But, there could be some delays when the project starts.



The construction was scheduled to take place on Saturday, but ODOT now says the project has been postponed. There is apparently a problem with the bearings that will slide the new bridge in place. The project will be delayed at least a week, but further details on the repair are unknown.

Once the repairs to the bearings are made, ODOT will keep two lanes of I-75 traffic open in both directions during the slide.



The US-6 ramps will be used for the one lane of I-75 traffic while the other lane will cross over to the northbound side of the roadway. There will eventually be a full closure of US-6.

"US 6 will be completely closed, we will keep two lanes of I-75 open during the peak travel times over the weekend, however, we're going to be doing contraflow, and you're going to have some unique traffic switches in the area," said ODOT spokeswoman Theresa Pollick.

When the bearings are repaired, lane closures on I-75 will start to happen the Friday evening before the bridge will be slid into place Saturday evening, and they'll reopen US 6 the Monday after the project.

"It moves at about 8 feet an hour, so it's kind of like watching paint dry, but still, it's very interesting, because it is such a unique way to complete this part of the project," said Pollick.

The project comes with a $7.8 million price tag.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.